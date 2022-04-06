Police Investigate Overnight Shooting In Underwood

Police have launched an investigation after a 24-year-old man presented with gunshot wounds to his legs at Underwood last night.

The man is believed to have been walking down a communal driveway to an estate at around 10PM last night when a car drove past and fired shots out the window.

The man was able to continue up the driveway to the residence where emergency services were contacted.

Emergency services arrived at the scene where they began treating the 24-year-old for gunshot pellet wounds to the leg.

The man was then transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.

The 24-year-old is now believed to be in stable condition.

Police are now asking anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage in the area at the time of the shooting to contact police.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

