Police Investigate Ram-Raids On Two Perth Pharmacies Overnight

Two chemists have been ram-raided in Perth’s south-east overnight with police investigating whether the two robberies are connected.

The first ram-raid occurred at around 10PM at the chemist on Albany Highway in Kelmscott.

According to police, the robbers used their vehicle to crash through the doors of the pharmacy.

The doors to the chemist were badly damaged and a significant quantity of different medications were stolen.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The second robbery occurred approximately 45 minutes later at a Bannister Road chemist in Canning Vale.

The Bannister Road pharmacy was also damaged during the break in and more medication was stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to either of the two robberies to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are also asking anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the areas surrounding the robberies between 9:45PM and 10:15PM on the Albany Highway or between 10:30PM and 11PM on Bannister Road to contact police.

Investigations are ongoing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.