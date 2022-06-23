Police Investigate Road Rage Incident That Left 68-Year-Old Hospitalised

Gold Coast Police are currently investigating a road rage attack in Arundel that left a 68-year-old man hospitalised.

Police were called out to the scene following reports a man had been attacked in a road rage incident on Napper Road.

According to police, a 68-year-old man was assaulted three times by the same person after a driver crashed into the back of his vehicle.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The 68-year-old is believed to have been punched in the head through his open window by another driver.

The man is then alleged to have returned to his own vehicle and driven off before returning to the scene and attacking the 68-year-old again.

The 68-year-old is then believed to have exited his car to defend himself against the attacker.

The assault is then alleged to have continued until witnesses intervened and the alleged attacker returned to his vehicle.

The alleged attacker then returned to the 68-year-old’s vehicle and stole his phone and wallet before attempting to remove the man’s dashcam.

The 68-year-old was treated at the scene for facial injuries before being transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The man is currently in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.