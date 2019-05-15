Police Investigate Serious Assault on Woman in Rockville

Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Rockville shortly after 1 pm yesterday, when a 29-year-old Glenvale woman was walking on North Street between the intersections with Barah Street and Holberton Street.

The woman told police that a grey coloured sedan passed her as she was walking, she said she noticed a dark coloured barrel through the front passenger window, and felt a sharp pain on her stomach along with the sound of a weapon firing several times before the car continued in a westerly direction along North Street, outside St. Andrews Hospital.

Toowoomba detectives executed a search warrant at an Arrowfield Street address and located a grey sedan and three gel blaster guns.

A 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are now assisting police with their inquiries.

Police are asking people who were in the area to check their dash-cam and CCTV footage for any suspicious activity and to contact police with relevant information.

POLICELINK: 131 444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1900936806

