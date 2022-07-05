Police Investigate Shooting At South Brisbane Home

Queensland police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a south Brisbane home overnight.

Police established a crime scene sat the Calamvale home after being called to the scene at around 8:30PM last night following reports of gunshots.

Police found that a number of bullets had been fired into the garage and front door of the home.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Several people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Paramedics were called to the scene but a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said no one was injured during the shooting.

Police are yet to confirm whether the shooting was random or targeted.

Investigations into the attack are ongoing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.