Police Investigate Suspicious Death In Melbourne's West Overnight

Police are investigating the death of a man after he was found seriously injured on a nature strip on Emily Street in Melbourne’s west overnight.

Police found the man while responding to reports of a loud argument in the area at around 11:45PM last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene where they attempted to treat the man before he passed away at the scene.

Police are following up on the reports of a dispute with witnesses saying three to four men were seen leaving the area.

Investigators established a crime scene and deployed police dogs and a helicopter to search the area for potential suspects or evidence.

Police are urging anyone with information pertaining to the man’s death to come forward.

Investigations are ongoing.

