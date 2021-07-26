Police Investigate Suspicious Fire That Ripped Through Adjoining Buildings

A suspicious fire tore through a building and an adjacent vacant home in Rockhampton on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the blaze on Alma Street at 5:30 pm where a house fire had spread to the PureComm building, both suffering 'significant structural damage’.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Smith said they are grateful no one was in the house at the time and are urging the public for their support.

"We’re appealing to people with any dashcam footage of the area or CCTV footage or have any information in relation to contact Crime Stoppers or police,” - Det Snr Serg Damien Smith

Empty for some time, police have contacted the owner of the house, along with the building proprietor.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

