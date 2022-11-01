Police Investigate The Alleged Vandalism Of Melbourne Cup Race Track

Victoria Police are investigating the alleged vandalism of the Flemington race track only hours before the Melbourne Cup kicked off on Tuesday morning.

Police discovered footage of a person pouring black sludge over the track in the early hours of November 1.

Luckily, the sludge had been poured on an area of the track which does not attract much traffic.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The video was commended by the global climate action group Extinction Rebellion in a public social media post earlier today.

Racing Victoria confirmed that the track was cleaned up prior to the Melbourne Cup’s first race of the day.

“The track has been deemed safe for racing by RV Stewards with no impact on the conduct of today’s meeting,” they said.

The matter has been referred to Victorian Police.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.