Police Investigate Vandalism Of Sydney Statue On Anzac Day

Police are searching for the person responsible for vandalising a statue with red paint in Sydney’s northwest on Anzac Day.

The Lachlan Macquarie statue was covered with red paint and red handprints following the 5AM Anzac Day service.

NSW Police discovered the statue in McQuade Park in Windsor after receiving reports at around 7:30AM on Tuesday.

Police believe the vandalism occurred shortly after the Anzac Day service concluded.

"Initial inquiries suggest the act of vandalism may have been committed between 6am and 7am today," police said.

This is not the first time the statue has been vandalised after it was covered in red spray paint back in 2017.

Police have launched a full investigation into the incident.

