Police Investigate Whether A Ute Was Intentionally Driven Into A Police Van

Police are currently investigating whether the driver of a ute deliberately drove into police officers in Caboolture following a stabbing.

The man who allegedly ran his ute into an oncoming police van was seen overtaking cars prior to the collision.

David Nichols allegedly stabbed his roommate before taking a ute from the property and fleeing the scene.

According to witnesses, the ute was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road while overtaking a number of vehicles before driving into an oncoming police van.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident with police combing through CCTV footage and conducting interviews to determine whether the crash was intentional.

Police were on their way to the scene of the stabbing when the collision took place.

The 37-year-old police officer driving the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries and was sent into surgery for several hours.

The officer is now believed to be in critical condition but stable.

Two other officers including a 24-year-old constable who had only recently graduated and a 23-year-old female recruit were also injured but discharged from hospital earlier today.

The pair were set to be officially sworn in on March 24.

The 26-year-old driver of the ute, Mr Nichols, is in serious condition in the hospital.

