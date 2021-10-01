Police Investigating Circumstances Surrounding Horror Crash In Seville Grove

Police are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding a horror crash in Seville Grove.

Six teenagers were in Mitsubishi sedan that clipped a kerb before hitting a tree along Lake Road around 10pm yesterday.

A 17-year-old passenger died at the scene and a 15-year-old boy died in hospital.

The 18-year-old driver and three other passengers are being treated for minor injuries.

