Police Investigating Circumstances Surrounding Horror Crash In Seville Grove

Police are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding a horror crash in Seville Grove.

Six teenagers were in Mitsubishi sedan that clipped a kerb before hitting a tree along Lake Road around 10pm yesterday. 

A 17-year-old passenger died at the scene and a 15-year-old boy died in hospital.

The 18-year-old driver and three other passengers are being treated for minor injuries.

Amber Lowther

15 hours ago

