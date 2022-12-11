Police Investigation Underway Following Fireworks Display Accident

Two children sent to hospital

Article heading image for Police Investigation Underway Following Fireworks Display Accident

Nine News

Police remain this morning guarding the scene of where a fireworks display went wrong, resulting in two children being rushed to hospital.

Families were gathered at a Christmas Carols event at Allambie Heights Oval in Sydney’s north on Sunday night before out-of-control fireworks shot through the crowds.

A crime scene has been established while SafeWork NSW has been notified of the incident.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital after being hit in the chest by a firework.

He sustained burns and a chest injury and was later transferred to Westmead’s Children Hospital.

Meanwhile, an eight-year-old girl was also taken to Northern Beaches Hospital with a wrist injury after being caught up in the terrified, fleeing crowd.

Police said emergency services were called to the oval and were told a firework had shot into a crowd of people during an event.

Both children’s injuries were non-life threatening.

A number of other patrons were also treated at the scene.

20 hours ago

