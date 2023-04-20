Police Issue Another Warning To Motorists Ahead Of Anzac Day

Victoria Police will launch Operation Tribute at 12.01am on Friday, cracking down on motorists’ speed and impairments following another shocking week on the road.

With many schools taking Monday (Anzac Day eve) off as a curriculum day, and the industrial sector taking a rostered ay off, police are expecting traffic volumes to escalate into long weekend equivalent.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

State Highway Patrol, the Heavy Vehicle Unit, Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section and the Public Order Response Team will conduct highly-visible enforcement with speed and impaired driving a focus.

The plea to motorists driving safely this weekend comes after two motorcyclists were killed in separate incidents, and another seriously injured on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s fatalities brings this year’s lives lost to 96 – 23 per cent higher than this time last year (78).

Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir said early indications suggested speed was a factor in all three collisions, and with that, police would be doing everything they can to ensure motorists’ safety this weekend.

“Unfortunately, it is becoming far too frequent that police are pleading with motorists to slow down. We really need everyone to take some responsibility for their own behaviour behind the wheel,” he said.

“Anzac Day is another high-risk period on our roads, so police will be out during this time doing all we can to prevent road trauma.

“In addition to targeting speeding motorists, we’ll also be focusing on impaired drivers, as we tend to see a spike in drink driving detections around Anzac Day.”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.