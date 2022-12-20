Police Issue Warning To Sydney Clubs After A-League Crowd Behaviour

NSW Police will sit down with both Sydney FC and Macarthur FC before their Christmas Eve clash at Allianz Stadium, following recent crowd riots.

The force will issue warnings about fan violence, announcing that flares will not be tolerated.

It follows the disastrous crowd behaviour in Melbourne on Saturday, after Victory fans tossed flares and smoke bombs before invading the pitch in droves against Melbourne City.

Meanwhile, A-League chief Danny Townsend has denied that Australian football has a poor crowd culture.

Victoria Police charged three men on Monday in relation to the violent pitch invasion that left City's goalkeeper Tom Glover injured.

The trio handed themselves in to various police stations, and will appear in court in February.

The incident was sparked after the league's decision to move the next three Grand Finals to Sydney, breaking away from tradition.

It follows fans making Nazi gestures last October during the Australia Cup final.

Townsend said the soccer behaviour was not an issue, denying accusations from pundits and broadcasters.

"Not at all," he told the ABC.

"When you look back at the last 10 years, our fans have been largely well behaved.

"What happened on Saturday was unacceptable - they weren't football fans, they were individuals who used that platform to demonstrate their own illegal behaviours."

Glover returned to training Monday, with his head bandaged and said the behaviour at AAMI Park was dissapointing.

"The police investigation is doing its thing, for me, it's just about getting back on the pitch and being ready for next week," he told the Nine Network.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: