Police are renewing their appeal for help to locate a missing 64-year-old man, who hasn’t been seen since June.

John Bremer was last seen at a Cross Street house on June 12 and hasn’t been in touch with his family since the 29th.

Police launch fresh appeal to find missing man

Police have received several reports that he has been seen around Gladstone, but he is yet to be located by authorities.

Bremer has been described as Caucasian with a medium build, short dark hair, and a greying beard.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a navy shirt, and no shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 131 444 or make an online report at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

