Police Launch Full Scale Manhunt Following Two Armed Robberies In Perth's South

WA Police have launched an extensive manhunt following two armed robberies in Perth’s south.

A full-scale manhunt is underway including a dog squad and WA Police’s ‘air wing’ following an armed robbery at a Shell Coles Express petrol station.

Emergency services were contacted at around 3:10PM on Thursday afternoon with reports of a robbery at a Mandurah Street petrol station.

It has not yet been revealed which weapons were used in the robbery or whether the robber stole items or cash.

According to police, no one was injured during the robbery and the shopkeeper is unharmed.

Forensic teams are scouring the scene for clues while police speak with witnesses including staff at a nearby fish market ‘Fisho’.

The man is then believed to have approached a food van where he again threatened staff and demanded cash.

The staff member handed the man a sum of cash before he fled the scene on foot toward nearby sand dunes.

Despite police being quick to arrive on scene, they were unable to locate the man.

Police have described the man as fair skinned, slim, around 180cm tall and was wearing dark shorts, a shirt, a baseball cap and sneakers.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the man is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

