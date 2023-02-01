Police Launch Investigation In to Brawl At Bankstown Shopping Centre

A woman has been hospitalised after a fight between teenagers erupted into a brawl between their mothers at a popular Sydney shopping centre.

The incident unfolded at St George Bank in Bankstown with an onlooker capturing the brawl on video.

The brawl, which lasted approximately 10 minutes, was eventually broken up by security guards.

The fight is believed to have started between a group of teenage boys in the food court before erupting sat the St George Bank.

The mothers appeared to be attempting to defend their children, with one woman being knocked to the floor and repeatedly punched by other women.

A witness told 9NEWS that one of the woman yelled “don’t touch my son”.

Emergency services were called to the scene where paramedics treated one woman for an injured lip before being transported to Bankstown Hospital for further treatment.

Police are yet to lay any formal charges.

