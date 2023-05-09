Police Launch Investigation Into Death Of Infant On Gold Coast

Baby discovered in Mermaid high rise

Police have established a crime scene following the sudden death of a baby on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a high rise on Peerless Avenue on Mermaid Beach at around 8AM on Tuesday morning following reports an infant girl had been found dead.

A crime scene was established at Bela by Mosiac where a number of police cars were seen outside the building.

Officers were spotted removing several evidence bags and other items from a forensic truck before re-entering the high rise.

Police have not yet revealed the age of the deceased child.

It is unclear as to whether the infant’s death is being treated as suspicious.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Georgie Marr

9 May 2023

Georgie Marr

Listen Live!
