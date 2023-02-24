Police Launch Investigation Into Stabbing Death In Underwood

Police have launched a full investigation into the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in Underwood on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Fermont Road, just south of Brisbane at around 1AM on Friday morning following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 20-year-old man unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man passed away at the scene.

An official homicide investigation into the man’s death has been established and the area has been cordoned off as a crime scene.

Police are urging anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of a dark coloured SUV to come forward.

Investigations into the man’s death are ongoing.

