Police Launch Man Hunt Following Attempted Shooting In South Brisbane

Police are currently searching for a man accused of shooting at two women in Brisbane this morning.

According to police, the man fired one shot narrowly missing a 41-year-old and 32-year-old woman outside a Carina apartment complex at around 6AM this morning.

Police say the man approached the two women as they were exiting the apartment complex.

The man is then believed to have allegedly fired a single shot at the two women before the fleeing the scene in a BMW.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen the shooting or has information leading to the identification of the shooter to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen the silver BMW between the hours of 4AM and 6:30AM to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

