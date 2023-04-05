Police Launch Operation Nexus To Urge Road Safety

Victoria Police is urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this Easter long weekend following a shocking start to road fatalities this year.

Already recording three fatal road collisions in April, Victoria Police will launch Operation Nexus from midnight on Thursday – ramping up enforcement across the state to reduce road accidents and deaths.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Operation Nexus will target speed, fatigue, distraction offences and seatbelt non-compliance, while motorists should also expect to be tested for alcohol and drugs.

So far, 87 lives have been lost on the road state-wide, up 33 per cent from last year and includes a horrid January toll of 37 lives – one of the worst months in recent years.

Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir said Operation Nexus would see a higher police presence across metropolitan and regional Victoria over Easter, with local police officers supported by specialist resources including highway patrol, solo unit motorcycles.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to drive down road trauma this Easter – Operation Nexus will see our members highly visible and enforcing across the state.

“With so many lives lost on rural roads this year, we’ll be particularly focused on the major arterials leading to regional Victoria and popular holiday hotspots.

“Last year we issued almost 8,000 infringements and conducted more than 107,000 alcohol and drug tests so this year motorists should definitely expect to see police and expect to be tested.”

Operation Nexus will conclude at midnight on Easter Monday.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear it on the LiSTNR app now.