Police Launch Search For Missing Boys In Perth

Police have issued an alert for two missing children in Perth on Tuesday morning.

The two boys aged eight and three years old were last spotted on Cohn Street in Carlisle at around 7:50AM this morning.

According to a police description, the three-year-old boy is around 80cm tall with golden curly hair and was wearing a blue shirt and brown shirt at the time of his disappearance.

The eight-year-old boy is around 130cm tall, with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark blue shorts.

Police believe the eight-year-old may have been carrying a leopard print blanket.

Police are urging anyone who spots the missing children to contact police on 131 444 and stay with them until police arrive.

