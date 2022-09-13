Police Locate Audi Involved In Southport Hit & Run

Police have located the Audi allegedly involved in the hit and run of a woman on the Gold Coast last week.

Emergency services were called to Marine Parade in Southport after the woman in her 60’s was found in serious condition at around 10:45PM on September 7.

Police revealed on Monday that they had located the white Audi sedan they believe was involved in the incident.

According to police, the car was discovered at River Terrace in Upper Coomera on Saturday evening.

Police have not yet made any arrests in relation to the incident but have sent the car away for forensic testing.

Investigations are ongoing.

