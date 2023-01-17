Police Make Arrest In Relation To Woman's Body Discovered In Sydney Unit

Police have arrested a man following the discovery of a woman’s body inside a west Sydney apartment.

The 27-year-old woman’s body was discovered at around 4:15PM inside the Penrith unit on Monday afternoon.

A short time after the discovery, police found the woman’s burnt out car abandoned in bushland at Castlereagh.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man at 3:35AM at a Robinson Road home in Cranebrook.

Investigators believe the man and the victim were known to each other and had recently entered into an intimate relationship.

The woman’s body was discovered by a family member of the suspect.

The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.

