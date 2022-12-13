Police Make Arrest Over Fatal Stabbing At Hunter Train Station

Police have charged a man over the fatal stabbing of a man on a train platform in the Hunter region of New South Wales.

Emergency services were called out to the Beresfield Train Station at around 6PM on Monday evening following reports of an alleged assault.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 39-year-old man suffering from severe stab wounds.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Despite rescue efforts, the man passed away at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was arrested shortly after the alleged attack.

The 27-year-old has been charged with murder and is set to face court later today.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.