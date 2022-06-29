Police Make Arrest Over Murder Of Gangland Figure Mahmoud “Brownie” Ahmad

Police have arrested and charged a man for the planning of the assassination of infamous gangland figure Mahmoud “Brownie” Ahmad who was shot and killed earlier in the year.

The 39-year-old was shot down in Sydney’s southwest at around 9:30PM on April 27 in what police confirmed to be a gangland shooting.

Police have since charged a 49-year-old man with the crime who had been arrested back in early May after police discovered 25kg of methylamphetamine worth approximately $22 million.

Police also seized $200,000 in cash along with fraudulent number plates.

The 49-year-old is already facing multiple drug charges over the discovery, with police laying additional charges on Friday in relation to Mr Ahmad’s murder.

Mr Ahmad was murdered only six months after his release from prison on manslaughter charges over the death of gang affiliate Safwan Charbaji.

At the time of his release, police revealed to Mr Ahmad that a $1 million hit had been placed on his head.

Mr Ahmad’s deaths follows the death of his brother, Walid Ahmad who was shot dead at an outdoor Bankstown café back in 2016.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Jason Weinstein told the ABC that police expect to make more arrests over Mr Ahmad’s murder.

"Our allegation is he is not the shooter but he undertook acts that allowed those persons to do the offence that they did," he said.

"So, what we're saying is that he was complicit in that homicide."

The man’s arrest is a big win for police who are cracking down on organised crime following four gangland deaths over the past 18 months.

