Police Make Dramatic Arrest Following Doubling Stabbing In Melbourne

Police made an arrest in relation to the stabbing death of a man at a home in Melbourne on Wednesday morning.

Victoria police arrested 32-year-old Shaun Anderson at 2:40PM this afternoon following an alleged double stabbing at a Reservoir home this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they attempted to treat a 29-year-old man for stab wounds.

Despite lifesaving efforts from paramedics, the man passed away from his injuries.

A 65-year-old woman was also injured and transported to Royal Melbourne Hospital to be treated for upper body injuries.

Police made the dramatic arrest on Murray Street in Preston this afternoon.

Sanderson was wearing no shoes and had a large gash on his cheek at the time of his arrest.

