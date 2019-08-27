POLICE: Man Charged After Allegedly Sexually Touching Two Girls

A man has been charged after allegedly sexually touching two girls at a home near Grafton earlier this month.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports two girls had been sexually touched by a man who was known to them.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested a 26 year old man at Coffs Harbour Police Station about 9am on Tuesday.

The man was charged with intentionally sexually touch child (between 10 and 16 years old), intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years, and fail to comply with reporting obligations.

Police will allege in court that the man, who was known to the girls, sexually touched them at their home earlier this month.

The man was refused bail, he was due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court later today.

