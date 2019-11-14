Police move forward month-long operation to address rising road toll

To address the rising road toll on our roads, South Australia Police have launched Operation High Impact F5 (Fatal Five), an intensive traffic enforcement operation running for four weeks.

The state-wide operation will target the fatal five offences of drink and drug driving, speeding, distraction, seatbelts and dangerous road users.



As a regular operation, High Impact F5 was originally meant to run later this year, but South Australia Police have made the decision to push it forward after the recent horror on our roads.



“We’ve moved forward this pre-planned operation because we have decided urgent action needs to be taken to address the rising road toll,” said Acting Assistant Commissioner Joanne Shanahan.



“As a state, and as a community, we can’t go on like this.



“For four weeks straight, we will be on our roads 24/7 targeting people who are doing the wrong thing. We will not tolerate any reckless or even slightly careless behaviour behind the wheel.



“South Australia Police will not only be focusing on enforcement, we’re also ramping up our media and marketing focus in the road safety space to address the devastating loss of life we’re seeing.”

Minister for Police Corey Wingard said the current road toll is completely unacceptable.

“It has been a truly shocking few months on South Australian roads. Any death is tragic, but 97 is absolutely appalling,” he said.

“The State Government has made road safety a top priority but it’s also time individuals started taking responsibility for their actions behind the wheel.

“The fatal five is also the avoidable five. Enough is enough.”



Operation High Impact F5 began at 12:01am Thursday 14 November 2019 and will end at 11:59pm Wednesday 11 December 2019.

Further information on the Fatal Five can be found on the Police website: https://www.police.sa.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0005/786785/Fatal-Five-fact-sheet-2019.pdf

For further information on road safety, as well as useful links you can access, visit: https://www.police.sa.gov.au/your-safety/road-safety