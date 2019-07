The Victoria Police need your help!

Police are on the hunt for Marcus Edwards who is wanted by Police in regards to a breach of court orders.

The 29 year-old has been seen hanging about the Portland, Heywood and Echuca locations and is said to have short brown hair and a solid build!

If anyone does locate Edwards, please make sure you contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or head to the Crime Stoppers website to make a report!