Police Need Your Help Following Armed Robbery Yesterday

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with their investigations following the armed robbery of a hotel in Toowoomba yesterday morning.

Around 3am a man approached a 28-year-old employee at the business on Bridge Street, Newtown and advised him the toilets were broken.

The employee went to the bathrooms with the man who then produced a knife and demanded money from the till.

The pair then went to the cash register where the staff member handed over a sum of cash.

The man then fled the premises along Bridge Street. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with further information, or who may have seen a man along Bridge Street at the time of the robbery, is urged to contact police.

