Police Need YOUR Help Locating Chloe Horne
Have You Seen Chloe?
Attention Goulburn Valley locals, we need your help!
Police are currently searching for a missing teenager and are reaching out to the public for any new information.
13year-old Chloe Horne has been missing since 2PM on March 28th and was last spotted at her home in Cobram.
Chloe is said to be 160cm tall, with a slim build, blue shoulder length hair and blue eyes. Check out the image below...
Police believe Chloe may be in the Barooga area and have serious concerns for her welfare given her age and the considerable amount of time she has been missing.
As you can see above, the Police have released an image of Chloe with the hope that someone in the Balooga area may recognise her and alert the authorities.
If you, or someone you know may have information pertaining to Chloe's whereabouts, please contact the Wangaratta Police Station on 5723 0888.
Miss the show? Tune into the podcast below...