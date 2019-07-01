Police Need Your Help To Identify Unregistered/Dangerous Driving of Motorbike

The below image is of an unregistered off road motorbike which police allege was speeding on the footpath of Mirle Street, Harristown around 4pm on Saturday (June 29).

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their investigation

The rider of the motorbike failed to stop for police, continuing to ride along the footpath, narrowly missing the officers.

The offender turned onto an adjoining street into oncoming traffic, continually looking back at police and accelerating, he then turned into another street, barely missing another vehicle and causing distress to pedestrians.

He was last seen riding west on Herries Street at speed.

The bike has no plates and the rider was not wearing a helmet.

If you have information that could assist police with their enquiries contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1901254244

