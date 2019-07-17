Police negotiators have surrounded an armed man, who's standing on top of the Clem 7 Tunnel

A man brandishing a knife at one of Brisbane's busiest tunnels has disrupted peak-hour traffic as police negotiators try to talk him down.

Officers were called to the entrance of the Clem Jones Tunnel at Shafston Avenue just before 7am on Thursday after a man climbed onto a structure at the northbound entrance.

The entrance and exit to the tunnel at Shafston Avenue has since been closed.

Negotiators are talking to the man and traffic is being redirected.

