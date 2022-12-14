Police Offer $1 Million Reward For Information On Cherie Westell’s Disappearance

A $1 million reward for information about the disappearance of a teenager in Melbourne’s outer north-east has been announced by the Victoria Police.

Twenty-two years ago, Cherie Westell who was 15 at the time, was last seen in Wantirna South on December 12, 2000, when she was dropped off for a dentist appointment.

Cherie’s family last heard from her when she used a public phone box to inform them, she would be catching a train home to Ringwood, but she never turned up.

A police report was not filed until five days later, police say.

Cherie was a ward of the state, and her foster mother was told a biological family member could only make a police report.

In 2003, an inquest concluded Cherie had most likely died, police believing she was met with foul play.

Detectives have spoken to witnesses over the years but have been unable to make a breakthrough in the case.

Acting Detective Inspector Tony Combridge from the Missing Persons Squad urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Those responsible for Cherie's disappearance have had to live with this secret for over two decades. Twenty-two years is a very long time to be looking over your shoulder,” he said.

"After so long, friendships falter and allegiances change.

“There may be people out there who are now in a position to come forward and speak to police to provide answers for Cherie's loved ones.”

Information can be reported confidentially to CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

