Police Offer $250K Reward For Information Relating To Infant's Death

New South Wales Police have put up a $250,000 reward for any information in relation to the suspicious death of an infant in Dubbo in 2019.

Eleven-month-old Jayleigh Murray was discovered unconscious in her Aldrin Avenue home at around 6:20PM on Thursday, June 6th.

Jayleigh was then transported to the Dubbo Base Hospital before being airlifted to The Children’s Hospital in Weastmead for further treatment.

Jayleigh passed-away in hospital six days later.

Detectives are now seeking information in relation to the young girl’s death after discovering she had suffered from deliberate head injuries and a number of other injuries prior to her death.

No one has been arrested or charged in relation the 11-month-old’s death.

Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty said the reward will hopefully encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"Family and friends have told us that Jayleigh had a vibrant smile and an infectious laugh… we cannot imagine what would lead someone to hurt such a beautiful, helpless little girl," - Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty

"We need people in the Dubbo community to come forward and tell Jayleigh's story for her.”

"Investigators believe there are people living in the community who hold the key to unlocking Jayleigh's story.

"We need those people to be courageous and come forward with that information in tribute to a life ended so tragically early."

Anyone with information pertaining to the death of Jayleigh Murray is urged contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

