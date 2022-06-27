Police Officer Assaulted By Teenage Girl On The Gold Coast

A police officer has been assaulted by a teenager while investigating a stolen vehicle on the Gold Coast.

A Gold Coast police officer has been attacked by a teenage girl while making an arrest over a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

According to police, an Audi was stolen from a Norman Park residence after the owner had advertised it for sale on Gumtree and Facebook.

The owner received an enquiry about the vehicle, handing the keys to the suspects for a test drive on June 19.

The suspects then drove away with the vehicle and never returned it.

The vehicle was seen on the 26 of June in a number of areas across the Gold Coast and was later located by police at a Compass Street property in Mermaid Waters.

According to police, officers attended the address at around 10PM on Wednesday evening where they arrested two people.

“Police attended an address and arrested a man and woman. A 15-year-old girl allegedly assaulted an officer by striking him in the face during the arrest,” police said.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man and 21-year-old, both from Mermaid Waters and charged them with multiple offences.

Police also arrested a 15-year-old Maroochydore teenager and charged her with assault on a police officer.

The teen is set to face the Children’s Court at a later date.

