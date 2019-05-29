Police Officer Bashed In Brazen Alleged Attack At Surfers Paradise

A police officer has been allegedly assaulted in a brazen attack in Surfers Paradise last night.

Police will allege the officer was working as a traffic controller at the corner of Ferny Avenue and Surfers Paradise Boulevard around 9.40pm on Tuesday when he was approached by a 32-year-old man who attempted to start a fight out of the blue.

After efforts to calm the man police were forced to deploy a taser on him, which was ineffective, before forcibly subduing him.

The officer suffered scratches in the alleged attack and was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment, as well as the alleged attacker.

He was charged with one count each of serious assault and possessing dangerous drugs, and was due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.