Police Officer Involved In Fatal Collision In State's South

Police have launched an investigation into a double road fatality involving a police officer at Penna in the state’s south on Tuesday night.

According to police, the female officer is believed to have drifted onto the wrong side of the road before becoming involved in a collision.

It is understood the officer was off duty at the time of the crash.

Deputy Police Commissioner Donna Adams said the black Toyota Hilux being driven by the off duty officer drifted onto the wrong side of the road while on route to Sorell via Brinktop Road at around 5PM on Tuesday.

"A red Daewoo hatch travelling towards Richmond appears to have then taken evasive action, resulting in that vehicle being driven onto the wrong side of the road and colliding with a blue Holden Cruze," she said.

"Sadly, emergency services arrived moments later to find two people, a woman in her 50s and her 16-year-old son, had died at the scene."

The occupants of the blue Holden Cruz have been hospitalised, with the 50-year-old driver suffering serious injuries and her 16-year-old passenger being treated for minor injuries.

Commissioner Adams said the off-duty officer was not injured during the collision.

"At this stage, we don't know why the Hilux has come to be on the wrong side of the road and our priority is to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and prepare a report for the coroner," she said.

"The Tasmania Police Professional Standards Command attended the scene last night and will fully investigate the matter.

"Support is being offered to the families involved in this tragic incident as well to those first responders who attended."

