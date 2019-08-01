Police Officer Of The Year Award Goes To Local Constable

A massive congratulations to Leading senior Paula Allen!!

Senior Constable Allen has just been recognised by The Victorian Police Blue Ribbon Foundation for the Police Officer of the Year Award.

Out of a whopping 50 nominations, Paula was recognised for her work as a Youth Resource Officer for the Benalla Police Service Area, often working into her own time.

Paula was awarded the honour by CEO of the VPBRF, Neil Soullier at the Parklake Hotel in Shepparton earlier in the week.

Congrats Paula! Keep up the good work!