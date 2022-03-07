Police On The Hunt For An Escaped Prisoner In Townsville

Police are on the hunt for a prisoner who escaped from the Townsville Correctional Centre on Sunday.

Queensland Corrective Services issued a statement revealing that Jamie Lee Roberts fled from the low security farm at the prison at around 7:30AM.

Police said that anyone who spots Mr Roberts “should not approach him” and should immediately contact police.

“He is currently serving two years and four months for assaulting police,” police said.

“If you have seen this man, you should not approach him and contact police immediately by calling triple-0 (000).”

Mr Roberts is 190cm tall, of a medium build, fair skin, brown hair and blue eyes.

Mr Roberts has a tattoo of a name on his back, a rose and the face of a woman on his left upper arm.

Police believe Mr Roberts may have been driving a stolen white Toyota Hilux with the license plate number QGS D30.

Police now believe the man is on the run in a silver Toyota Land Cruiser.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have information pertaining to the escape of Mr Roberts to contact police on 131 444 or to submit a report via the website.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

