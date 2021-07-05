Police On The Hunt For Sydney Man Who Was Refused Entry Into WA

Police were after information on a man who may be travelling from Perth to Geraldton.

Kyle Stephens was advised to remain at a hotel until he could secure a return flight to Sydney after arriving in Perth on Thursday.

It was alleged the 32-year-old refused to follow directions and gave authorities the slip.

Police believed he was travelling somewhere between Perth and the state’s Mid-West.

Roger Cook, WA’s Health Minister, confirmed that Stephens did not pose a public health risk, as he had been in home quarantine since June 26.

Police urged anyone who saw Kyle Stephens to call 131 444 or report the sighting to Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here

