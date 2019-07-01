Police On The Hunt for Two Suspects Following Alleged Stabbing

Police are on the hunt for two suspects who fled the scene of a stabbing incident which left a man dead in Plainland.

A 50-year-old man was killed near Porters Plainland Hotel last night around 6.

Officers say they believe it was a targeted attack with the pair allegedly fleeing East towards Ipswich in a black sedan.

The victim was treated at the scene for multiple stab wounds but died before he could be transferred to hospital.

Police have not yet been able to confirm if the man was local or what he was doing in the area.

Police are urging anyone who may have dashcam footage or witnessed the incident to contact police.

POLICELINK: 131.444

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!