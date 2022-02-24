Police On The Lookout For Missing Shepparton Girl

A Police search is continuing for a 14-year-old girl missing from Shepparton.

Tiearne was not at her school grounds at Hawden Street when a family member arrived to pick her up on Wednesday, February 23.

She is believed to be around either the Mooroopna or Shepparton area.

Police are asking for public assistance in the search, urging anyone with information to call Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

There are concerns for her welfare given her young age.

It comes after a Shepparton teenager was last seen in Cranbourne on February 14, with Victoria Police issuing any assistance after he was reported missing on February 21.

Police say 16-year-old Tyrone was seen around 9pm in the south-east suburb.

