Police Open Homicide Investigation After Body Found At Palm Island

Police have launched a criminal investigation following the suspicious death of a man on Palm Island Thursday morning.

A man, believed to be in his 60's, was found with a significant head injury on Thursday.

Tragically, the man was pronounced dead around 9.30am as emergency services rushed to the Creek Road address.

Officers quickly declared it to be crime scene, investigators and forensic examiners flew to the island to assist.

Members of the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service found the man's serious head injury to have resulted in death.

More to come.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.