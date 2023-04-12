Police Plan Search Of Rubbish Dumps For Missing School Teacher

Police are searching through rubbish dumps for missing Queensland school teacher Lesley Trotter.

Queensland police believe the 78-year-old retired school teacher’s body was likely placed in. a wheelie bin before being picked up by a rubbish truck and transported to a rubbish tip.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham told 9NEWS that a large-scale search is underway for the remains of Ms Trotter.

"Ongoing investigations can reveal that on the morning of March 28 this year, the body of a female we believe was Lesley Trotter was located in a general waste wheelie bin situated on Maryvale Street, Toowong, near to where she resides," he said.

Detective Superintendent Massingham said that the rubbish truck was emptied at Nudgee Transfer Station before another 22 trucks also emptied their collections at the site.

The rubbish was then compressed before being removed from the site and transported to Rochedale and Swanbank dump sites.

Rubbish from both areas has since been seized with police establishing a search to begin later in the week.

Ms Trotter was reported missing after visiting her family last week.

According to police, Ms Trotter is presumed dead.

Ms Trotter’s death is being treated as suspicious.

