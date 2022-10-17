Police Plea For Public Assistance After Brazen Looters Target Homes In Flood-Ravaged Maribyrnong

Police are pleading for public assistance after heartless looters targeted flood-ravaged homes in Maribyrnong.

A trio of apparent thieves were seen by Chanel Nine reporter Tim Davies and his camera crew as they fled a property in Burton Crescent in Maribyrnong just after 7am, in a navy-blue Ford Territory, wearing face masks and hoodies.

The brazen looters allegedly stole $15,000 worth of items including iPads, laptops and bicycles.

Emergency management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said that unfortunately a event like this reveals the good, the bad and the ugly.

"During emergencies such as this, we see the absolute best in behaviour across all of our Victorians. Sadly, we also see the absolute worst in behaviour.

“And I’ve seen this in a number of emergencies over many, many years,” he said. “Victoria police at the moment are investigating a burglary at a premises in the Maribyrnong area.”

“The situation being where someone has left during the flood event and their home has subsequently been burgled,” Crisp told reporters.

While, Emergencies Minister Murray Watt said the behaviour is simply "un-Australian".

"I met people in the last couple of days who have lost everything, and are really traumatised," he said.

"So, to have looting happen on top of that is completely unacceptable, and I'm sure that the police are doing everything they can to get that under control." - Emergencies Minister Murray Watt

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you see something, say something!

