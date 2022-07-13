Police Pull Back Sea Search For Missing Fishermen

Police have made the decision to scale back their search for three missing fishermen in North Queensland.

Police have announced they will be move to a land and coastal search for three men who went missing while fishing in Far North Queensland.

Four men left for an overnight fishing expedition around Mission Beach on Friday before their boat broke down and began to sink.

According to police, the four men failed to activate their Emergency Position radio beacon before fleeing from the boat and attempting to swim to a nearby island.

A 36-year-old man was found holding onto a buoy just off the Cassowary Coast at around 4:30PM on Sunday.

Police pulled the 36-year-old from the water and transported him to Innisfail Hospital for treatment of hypothermia and exposure.

Search and rescue teams are still searching for three men aged 24, 26 and 31-years-old.

Police have deployed helicopters, SES, quad bikes and volunteers to help search for the three missing men.

Acting Inspector Brett Jenkins told The Canberra Times that police plan to pull back the sea search to best utilise their resources.

"The information that I have is that we will start to scale back aerial and sea assets, but we will increase our land-based assets and focus more on the coastlines," he said.

"We'll continue our land-bases searches until we are satisfied that we've sufficiently covered the search area."

