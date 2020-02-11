Police recover body of man at Hobart waterfront

Tasmania Police divers have today recovered the body of a man from the Derwent River.

The man is believed to be missing Victorian man Jarrod Davies, who has been the subject of an extensive search since disappearing on the weekend.

Mr Davies had been on a night out and was last seen in the Hobart waterfront area in the early hours of Sunday morning. His phone had earlier been located in the water near Elizabeth St Pier.

The police investigation will continue to focus on Mr Davies movements in the time and circumstances leading up to him entering the water.

Police revealed on the weekend that Mr Davies was last reported at Hobart's Observatory Bar sometime after midnight.

Described as around 170cm tall with short dark hair, Mr Davies had a nose ring and tattoos including a palm tree on his left forearm and last seen wearing beige trousers, a black t-shirt and red sneakers/skate shoes.

The last image believed to be missing man Jarrod Davies.

Investigators are still wanting to hear from anyone who saw Mr Davies or have information that could help investigations. Tas Police are contactable on 131444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000