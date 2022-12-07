Police Release CCTV Of Terrifying Strathmore Home Invasion

Police are on the hunt for three offenders who violently invaded a home in Melbourne's north-west earlier this year.

The force released CCTV footage in hope of tracking down the accused, saying they had the "sole intention to execute" their target.

Footage shows the terrifying moment where three men dressed in balaclavas fire shots into the Strathmore home around 1.20am on April 29.

Police believe the trio attacked the wrong address in the street, fleeing the scene in a stolen black Volkswagen.

"Based on their deliberate actions to enter the address, it's clear they were there to execute the target," Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Pengelly said.

"This was a violent incident which was absolutely terrifying for the residents, who are completely innocent parties in this."

Pengelly said the offenders realised they were at the wrong address after hearing the 54-year-old victim speak from inside his home.

Police said detectives have notified who they believe was the intended target of the sickening act.

"We have provided them with some safety briefings and he has cooperated with police," Pengelly said.

"Police completed numerous armed patrols in the street."

The armed burglary has been described as one of the most "extreme and violent offences" Pengelly had seen.

"This would have been terrifying for the victim in the house," he said.

"This was a lot more extreme than other firearm violence and they were there to execute."

Anyone with information about the trio should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

